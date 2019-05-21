MSP backs Marie Curie call

Donald Cameron, Scottish Conservative List MSP for the Highlands and Islands, has lent his support to help improve the lives of people in Scotland living with terminal illness.

Meeting recently with representatives from Marie Curie, the terminal illness charity, Donald was interested to hear about their efforts to ensure that everyone should get the care and support they need at the end of life.

Marie Curie supported over 8,600 people in Scotland last year through their hospices, nursing care, and support services.

Mr Cameron MSP was full of praise for the terminal illness charity.

He said: “Providing support to people who have a terminal illness, and to their family and friends, is one of the most important services any society can provide.

“It is reassuring to know that an organisation like Marie Curie is there to help, but it is also clear that more could be done especially given the growing need for their services.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish Marie Curie every success in their efforts which are inspiring and deserve widespread support.”

Every five minutes someone dies without the care they need, often missing out on care because they have a condition other than terminal cancer such as organ failure or dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease and frailty.

Susan Brown from Marie Curie, added: “Thank you to Donald Cameron MSP for supporting our call that everyone should get the care and support they need at the end of their life, regardless of their condition.”