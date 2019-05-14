MedChild fundraiser at Mount Stuart

A charity fundraiser is taking place from June 7-9 to raise funds for MedChild International.

The charity provide acute medical care for children injured in war,natural disaster areas or with congenital medical issues.

On June 7 there will be a film screening for MedChild Discovery Centre; an interactive 3D printed prosthetics workshop for 80 attendees will take place at the Visitor Center at Mount Stuart Estate on June 8 and an evening concert featuring a stellar line up of American and local musicians including Skellum, Oskar Braves, Evan Goodrow, Johnny Brown and Mamadou Diop from Senegal.

There will also be a food market, wine tasting and much more.

For further information, visit www.medchildinternational.com.