Let’s make it the biggest day of the golf course’s calendar!

The WBA Memorial Trophy, in support of Clydeside Action on Asbestos, returns this summer – with the aim of making it bigger and better than before.

On June 4, 2016, William Bremner-Allison died of mesothelioma, an asbestos-related cancer.

When he was diagnosed as terminally ill in January that same year, he sought and received a lot of assistance from Clydeside Action on Asbestos, a charity passionate about helping people who suffer from asbestos-related conditions.

Golf was a passion of William’s, so it seemed to make sense to arrange a golf day supporting the charity.

His son, Jethro, said: “My father was diagnosed and died of mesothelioma, a cancer caused by exposure to asbestos, back in June 2016. He was aged just 68 and had no other medical issues. This was caused by his work in the Portsmouth Dockyards, lagging pipes with asbestos as a teenager.

“Both him and his family were ably assisted at our lowest ebb by Clydeside Action on Asbestos who provided him not only help and support with the illness. They are a small charity based in Glasgow, but their influence and work far outweighs their size.

“As a keen golfer, I approached the golf club both he and I were members of all through my childhood to arrange a golf day with 100 per cent of the money going to the charity in his memory.

“The William Bremner-Allison Memorial Trophy was first played exactly one year later on June 4, 2017.

“Alongside the golf day, we arranged a raffle and there was a couple of bars on course to top up the amount raised. Also I managed to get a sponsor for each individual hole. We were fortunate enough to get a great support from our community and with 99 players, we raised a total of £4,365.10.”

Jethro continued: “Last year we held the second competition and once again had a raffle alongside the event, also we were able to add a few auction items too.

“In great conditions, we grew the field to 114, the second biggest day in the clubs calendar, and we raised £4,866.53. This gave us a two year total of £9,631.63.”

This year’s event at Rothesay Golf Club will take place on June 1 moving from Sunday to the Saturday, with a large number of activities planned.

“With the Saturday event being confirmed, we are utilising the clubhouse in the evening too and having some entertainment after the golf has finished, this will encourage some non-golfers to our day too!” Jethro said.

“We have organised a band, The Easy Orchestra, and there will be a barbecue too. The evening event is just £5 and the lead singer of the band is Gerry Rafferty’s nephew.

“On top of this, we’ve had a website set up www.wba-trophy.org.uk and a Facebook page www.facebook.com/CAATrophyRothesay.

“Our target in 2019 is to raise over £5,000.

“We had a trophy, which should last for 20 years made bespoke for the event out of local slate and cut glass and the plan is at the end of the 20 year cycle to be as close to £100,000 raised as possible.

“All expenses such as the purchase of the trophy etc have been covered by the family, but hopefully we are now up and running, with some continued hard work we can make it the biggest day of the golf course’s calendar.

For further information on the WBA Memorial Trophy, visit www.wba-trophy.org.uk.