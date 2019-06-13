Joy for island projects

A total of 75 projects across Argyll and Bute will receive funding from the council’s Supporting Communities Fund after councillors approved their applications for support.

Each of the four Local Area Committees have approved funding for successful applicants in their local areas, with a total of £108,500 being allocated.

In Bute and Cowal, £27,060 will be shared across 19 successful projects. Bute recipients included 1st Rothesay Boys Brigade, Bute Community Forest, Bute Shinty Club, ButeFest, Isle of Bute Resilience Team and Rothesay & District Pipe Band.

Councillor Robin Currie, policy lead for communities, said: “The standard of applications for the 2019/2020 Supporting Communities Fund was very high, and councillors on each of the local Area Committees had a difficult task selecting which groups should get funding.

“I’m pleased that so many great community groups will receive this funding and be able to progress with their projects, all of which will be of benefit to their local areas.”

The fund is aimed at supporting community projects in Argyll & Bute which benefit the local community.

Groups can sign up for the council’s monthly Funding Alert, search the Grantnet funding database and read other funding-related updates on the council website.