Job centre works with Rothesay Pavilion ahead of re-opening

Rothesay Pavilion Regeneration Team is currently working with Jobcentre Plus to look at ways to support the recruitment of staff for the newly refurbished Pavilion when it re-opens.

Eileen McClafferty, employer and partner manager for Jobcentre Plus, revealed more about the partnership with Rothesay Pavilion ahead of the re-opening.

She said: “This work between us includes Get Britain Working measures: sector-based work academies; work experience; and volunteering options.

“The Pavilion is actively embracing all opportunities to raise awareness of it’s work and potential for the community to become part of the variety of opportunities and to be part of this exciting new venture.”