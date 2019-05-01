Is Helmi’s of Rothesay baking up an award?

Helmi’s Patisserie of Rothesay has been shortlisted for a Scottish Baker of the Year 2019/20 prize, thanks to the votes of its customers and a visit from some of the industry’s top professionals.

Now that the product judging has been completed, Helmi’s has been selected as a regional winner, but has not been told which category that is for yet. It could be Bakery Café of the Year, Craft Baker of the Year, Retail Craft Baker of the Year or Wholesale Baker of the Year. And one of these winners will go on to be crowned Scottish Baker of the Year 2019/20 at a glittering gala dinner at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow on June 8.

Head judge Robert Ross said: “With over 8000 customer votes and in excess of 30,000 individual products votes, for goods baked by the best bakers in the country, Helmi’s Bakery can be very proud of having made it this far.

“Only the products with the highest percentage in each of the six categories across the three regions were invited to the product judging stage and this year the competition was fierce.”

Alasdair Smith of Scottish Bakers, who organise the competition, now in its eighth year, said: “The Scottish Baker of the Year Awards is one of the most prestigious awards a baker can win, with accolades on offer for the best pies, scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, individual cakes and biscuits as well as the ultimate prize, to be crowned Scottish Baker of the Year.

“So we are delighted to once again be giving Scottish bakers the chance to shine and showcase their skills.”

Syrian refugees Bashar Helmi and his son-in-law Mohamed Helmi opened Helmi’s Patisserie at East Princes Street last June.