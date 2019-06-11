Helmi’s of Rothesay bakes up a storm

Helmi’s Bakery of Rothesay did their customers proud at the weekend by taking home a top prize in the Scottish Baker of the Year competition.

The bakery was awarded regional silver and bronze awards in the individual cake category for their apple tart and carrot cake respectively. The East Princes Street bakers was also a finalist for the bakery cafe of the year award.

Mohammed Helmi of Helmi’s Bakery said: “We are delighted, and we have our customers to thank as it was their votes that got us here.

“Taking home such a prestigious prize is a huge honour and we cannot wait to share the news with our staff and customers alike.”

Following the votes of over 8,000 bakery customers across Scotland and a rigorous day of blind judging by 50 of the industry’s top professionals, the winners were finally announced last Saturday at a glittering awards dinner at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow.

Head judge Robert Ross said: “This competition is hugely popular, with thousands of everyday bakery shoppers voting for their favourite products. We received over 30,000 individual product votes for goods baked by the best bakers in Scotland.

“Helmi’s Bakery can be very proud to take home a prize in such a competitive field of brilliant products.”

Alasdair Smith of Scottish Bakers, who organise the competition, said: “We are delighted to once again be giving Scottish bakers the chance to shine and showcase their fantastic products. It has given us great delight to present awards to every worthy winner.”