Have your say on National Islands Plan at Rothesay consultation event

Scottish Government officials will visit Bute on May 24 to ask for input on the National Islands Plan and to hear about the challenges islanders face.

The consultation event takes place at The Bank, 17 High Street, Rothesay, PA20 9AS. , 5.30pm – 7.30pm. There will be more than 50 such events across 40 of Scotland’s islands between now and the middle of July.

Commenting on the consultation launch during a visit to Canna in the Inner Hebrides, Islands Minister, Paul Wheelhouse, said: “The passage of the first ever Act of Parliament aimed specifically at islanders’ needs and the positive contributions made to Scotland by our islands marked an historic milestone for our island communities.

“This included providing formal recognition of their unique characteristics and challenges, and tailoring policy to support our islands effectively.

“Now we are asking residents and other stakeholders what their concerns are, and where we should be focussing resources in future to help our islands and all who live on them flourish.

“This is an opportunity for us to develop a strategic direction for optimising support to island communities, taking into account factors like ageing populations, public service provision, biodiversity and enhancing skill sets.

“Of course, it’s also about working closely with local authorities and partner agencies to find and build on the undoubted positives associated with island life. We also want to learn lessons from policy successes that have been achieved across island communities.

“I sincerely hope that this consultation helps to promote island voices, to harness island resources and the talents of islanders, and provide the best future for these important communities that in so many ways constitute the best of Scotland.”