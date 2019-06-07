Get voting now for your Argyll and Bute NHS super heroes

People across Argyll and Bute are being asked to nominate their local health and social care heroes as the hunt for Scotland’s most dedicated healthcare professionals gets underway.

The Scottish Health Awards celebrate the NHS staff, support workers, volunteers and specialist teams who go above and beyond to provide exceptional care and support to their patients.

Each year, these often unsung heroes help thousands of Scots and the annual Scottish Health Awards aims to give these extraordinary people the recognition they deserve.

You can make a nomination in the 17 diverse categories. To nominate, go to www.scottishhealthawards.com.

Nominations close at 5pm on August 29.