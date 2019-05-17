Get in touch with the Buteman

Have you or your organisation/ group got a story you would like to see published in the Buteman?

If so, please get in touch with our reporter Kevin Quinn. You can email him at kevin.quinn@jpimedia.co.uk or call 07860 530 761.

The Buteman has been going strong since 1854, keeping islanders up to speed with the news that matters to them.

To continue to do this we need your help. The Buteman no longer has a reporter on the island. So to help Kevin fill your local newspaper with your local stories please get in touch with him.

We want to focus on local content, bringing you the stories that are important to you and the island, but to do that we need the community’s support.