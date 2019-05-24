Funding plans for councils are rejected

Plans to change the funding levels given to community councils in Argyll and Bute have been rejected.

Officials from Argyll and Bute Council had suggested altering the way funds are allocated to the area’s community councils – in a way which would have seen the bodies in four large towns losing out. Under the proposals, Helensburgh’s community council stood to see its annual grant drop by £750, or more than 40 per cent – from £1,790 to £1,034. Oban, Dunoon and Campbeltown were also set to lose.

But members of the council’s policy and resources committee declined both the recommended option and an alternative put forward by officers.

There will now be further investigations into how the authority can make any changes to its allocations to community councils.

Charles Reppke, the council’s head of governance and legal services, told the committee last Thursday: “Members asked us to look at different options after a decision taken a number of years ago. We have continued year on year to provide funding, and the appendix (with a report issued to members) sets out ways in which we can apply funding.

“I appreciate that some larger community councils will not be pleased about it, but it is for members to decide how to go about it.”