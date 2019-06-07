Funding boost for project

A self management partnership set-up in Argyll and Bute to support people locally to self manage long term conditions, has been awarded funding from the Health and Care Alliance Scotland.

Members of the partnership include Lorn and Oban Healthy Options (LOHO), Third Sector Interface (TSI), Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), Versus Arthritis, Mid Argyll Multiple Sclerosis Centre and North Argyll Carers Centre.

LOHO submitted a bid on behalf of the partnership and as the grant holder is 1 of 26 organisations to be awarded funding from the Alliance Self Management Fund. LOHO received almost £30,000 from the Alliance to develop and deliver activities and support for people living with long-term conditions in Argyll and Bute.

The Argyll and Bute self management partnership has a common shared vision of supporting the development and delivery of self management activities and courses throughout Argyll and Bute.

The year-long funding will be used to deliver 11 self management programmes and two Chronic Pain events for people living with long term conditions across Argyll and Bute.

In addition, there will be a focus on training, development and capacity building activities to enable volunteers and organisations to facilitate the roll-out of this community based approach to self management.