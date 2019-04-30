First book about Butes Flora launched at museum

Bute Museum was the venue for the launch of new book ‘Isle of Bute Flora’ by Angus Hannah last Saturday.

The 360 page book, illustrated throughout with photographs and maps, is available from Bute Museum, priced £30.

Anne Speirs from Bute Musuem said: “This superb new book is the first ever on Flora for the island, or indeed for any of the Clyde islands.

“Angus explained to the enthusiastic audience that the book was the outcome of 20 years of extensive research on the scenically varied and botanically rich island of Bute.

“The Flora book contains a general introduction to Bute and its plants, a history of recording on the island and a full account of how the survey data was gathered and analysed for presentation. Followed by a catalogue of all species recorded on the island with distribution maps and much detailed information.”

Angus writes in the preface for the book: “I hope my readers will share something of the pleasure I have had in exploring the flora of Bute over the last 20 years, and that some may be moved to continue the exploration.”