Find out more about future plans of  Bute Island Alliance

Bute Island Alliance is inviting local people to help celebrate the opening of ‘The Bank of Ideas’ (in the former Clydesdale Bank) and to find out more about Bute Island Alliance’s future plans.

On Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27, from 11am to 4pm, members of the public can drop in to the newly-opened creative enterprise space at 17 High Street, Rothesay, to learn more about The Bank initiative, along with the wider work of Bute Island Alliance and Rothesay Townscape Heritage.

The open days will provide an opportunity for local people to see around the new space and to share their views on future plans for the town and the island.

Ellen Potter, the manager at The Bank, said: “This new cultural resource in the heart of Rothesay is now ready to support the many talented artists, makers and creative businesses on the island.

“From meeting room hire to exhibition and retail opportunities, The Bank has flexible spaces available for short lets to help local people test their market and strengthen their business models.

“Pathways to skills training, one-to-one mentoring, business advice workshops and social events are also part of this holistic approach to business development.

“Whether you are well established and looking to grow your business, or are just starting up, bring your ideas to town and help create a critical mass of creativity.”

More details will be available at the open days and on the Bute Island Alliance Facebook page.