Filming charges boost Argyll & Bute economy

Production companies filming in Argyll and Bute spent £1 million in the area last year, according to a new report.

The charges for commercial filming purposes were first established last August after the area proved a popular location for films and advertisements. Now Argyll and Bute Council’s policy and resources committee will debate the possibility of permanently establishing the fees.

The report by executive director of development and infrastructure Pippa Milne was due to be considered by the environment, development and infrastructure committee on Thursday (June 6).

Ms Milne said: “A report is due in August to review the implementation of the charges, however it has been noted that the council has received £7,805 so far in commercial filming fees and statutory charges since its implementation.

“It should be noted that the industry continues to be agreeable to the charges and enquiries have continued to increase since its implementation.”

More than 40 productions were filmed in the area from January 2018 to January 2019, with a total of 124 enquiries made.