Exhibition to boost Bute Dialysis Unit project

A local artist is to hold an exhibition in Dunoon from Saturday to raise money for the Bute Dialysis Unit.

Raymond Murray’s exhibition takes place at The Juno Gallery in Dunoon from May 18 until May 31.

Bute Dialysis Unit Project secretary Shirley McFarlane said: “All proceeds will come to the Dialysis Unit campaign.

“So we are delighted that Raymond is doing this for us and hopefully it will raise lots of money for the unit.”

Speaking about the unit to be based at Victoria Hospital, Shirley added: “An update on the campaign is that the work to be done on the unit has gone out to tender.

“It is hoped that the nurses will start training very shortly and that the unit will be operational by the end of this year.

“However, due to the amount of internal work required within the hospital to ensure no beds are lost to the community, it is important that fundraising continues as costs will be higher than first anticipated.

“Donations can be made by contacting any member of Bute Kidney Patients Support Group committee, on our website www.butekidney.co.uk or via the Dialysis Unit for Bute Facebook page.”

The appointed contractors will undertake the adaptation of the existing hospital ward to provide a dedicated dialysis facility.