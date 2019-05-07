Exhibition celebrates picturesque Bute

Scottish artist Dionne Sievewright’s exhibition, ‘Vistas of Bute’ launched at The Bute Gallery in Rothesay on Saturday evening.

The arrival of the collection of paintings on marked the first of an exciting list of artists for this year’s exhibition events.

The event received a good turn out with many locals coming along to view the work.

Museum curator Joseph Thomas said: “It was a great night and it was good to see people coming along to the gallery and showing an interest in the exhibition.

“Dionne’s work starts a series of exhibitions we are hosting. Each month until December, we will feature a collection of work by different artists all showcasing the Isle of Bute using different mediums.

“The final one will be a mixed exhibition featuring all the artists.”

Joseph continued: “Our name says it all – Bute Gallery – it’s all about celebrating the Isle of Bute.”

