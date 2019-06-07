Entries open for garden contest

Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) is welcoming entries for this year’s Garden in Bloom contest for Bute and Cowal.

The competition began in 2010 and has always proved successful with many entries received from all over Argyll & Bute.

In Bute and Cowal, competitions are run for best garden and best container. The competitions will be judged by members of the newly reformed Bute & Cowal Area Committee later in the summer and there are garden vouchers for winners and runners up.

Tenants and neighbours are able to nominate ACHA gardens for entry into the competition. Application forms are available online at www.acha.co.uk and from any ACHA offices. The closing date is July 5.