Electric bike sharing scheme is wheely good for Bute

Bute is gearing up to become Scotland’s foremost bike-friendly island with an electric bike sharing scheme planned by Fyne Futures.

The local charity has received support from Paths for All and Argyll and Bute Council to investigate such a scheme.

Cycle network road signs on Bute.

Reeni Kennedy-Boyle, general manager of Fyne Futures, said: “The project is part of work to achieve community ambitions for Bute to be a bike-friendly island by ensuring cycling is the low carbon transport of choice for residents and encourages visitors to travel by bike to the island and on the island.”

Robyn Warburton from Paths for All, said: “We look forward to seeing the project progress and the impact it will have on encouraging residents of the Isle of Bute to use sustainable travel choices.”

The project is just one spoke of a positive wheel of community organisations, all committed to increasing walking and cycling activity on Bute. There are lots of exciting developments that will build on past successes such as Bute Wheelers Festival of Cycling and Bute Conservation Trust’s maintenance of West Island Way. While Bute Ramblers have a monthly programme of walks exploring Bute and beyond.

Bute Community Cycling Club are building a programme of family friendly events and leader rides to encourage new cyclists, and a pop-up hub to increase knowledge and skills associated with increasing bike use.