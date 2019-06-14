Contacts down due to technology

Improvement in customer care by the council’s roads and amenity service has decreased the number of times residents have had to phone or contact the council via the website or social media.

Members of the Environment, Development and Infrastructure Committee heard last week that a positive approach to getting things right, first time, over the past two years was steadily making improvements.

Contacts made because of circumstances that could have been avoided dropped by 3,259 between 2016/17 and 2018/19. Examples of this type of contact include equipment failure, not providing information and not providing a service.

Phone calls from the public are at their lowest level since 2013 and down 7,786 since 2016/17. The number of digital contacts reduced from 27,768 in 2016/17 to 23,193 in 2018/19.

A new central control hub makes best use of available technology to manage assets, programme and plan work and control budgets.

Councillor Roddy McCuish, policy lead for roads and amenity services, said: “This report demonstrates we are getting better at giving people the information they need and we are getting things right, first time. There are more plans in place to improve other areas of the service. What we can assure everyone is that it is a priority to continue to improve the service that we provide.”