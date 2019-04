A large congregation packed into St Blane’s Chapel, Kingarth, for an Easter Sunday Sunrise Service.

The special annual service was well received by islanders, who came out in the holiday weekend sun to enjoy the service by Father Michael Hutton and Reverend Owain Jones.

Easter Sunday is, of course, one of the main events in the Christian calendar, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, after his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans.