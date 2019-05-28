Carer’s Allowance Supplement payments made to local carers

Carer’s Allowance Supplement payments of up to £442 each have been made to 1,120 carers in Argyll and Bute.

The Carer’s Allowance Supplement is a supplementary payment made to carers twice a year, bringing the total level of support they receive in payments in line with Jobseekers Allowance.

Social Security Secretary, Shirley Anne Somerville said: “The Scottish Government recognises the important contribution carers make, and created the Carer’s Allowance Supplement to get more money into the pockets of carers in Scotland as quickly as possible.

“We have made a commitment to increase CAS annually in line with inflation so the payments made this year in June and October will be £226.20. This alongside our up-rating of Carers Allowance means carers will receive a higher rate than Jobseekers Allowance and a total of £452.40 more than carers outwith Scotland.”