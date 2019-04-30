CalMac improves bookings system

CalMac has improved the functionality of its online reservations system to make life easier for customers.

The ferry and harbour operator has now introduced new features to their web booking system that allows customers to save payment details and make changes to reservations online.

CalMac’s head of customer services, Alan Hood said: “Feedback from our customers told us that they wanted an improved ability to ‘self-serve’ tickets, and modifications to bookings, 24-hours a day.

“We are delighted to introduce two new functions to our ticketing and reservations system to address these needs.”

The saved payment cards feature will enable registered customers to securely store their payment card details.

This now removes the need to key in full payment card details for subsequent online bookings, streamlining the booking process for customers.

Registered customers can now also make changes to their booking at their convenience, with the ability to change the date or time of travel, or amend the number of people travelling online.

“Launching online amends and saved payment card functionality is an important part of our drive to improve the customer experience, making booking and travelling with CalMac more seamless and flexible for all customers,” added Alan.