Buteman to close

The June 21 edition of The Buteman will be regrettably the last one of your weekly newspaper. Sadly we cannot continue to publish online or in print.

The Buteman is owned by JPIMedia, which remains committed to maintaining titles in local markets as long as they remain economically viable, and will do everything it can to keep them in the market for as long as possible.

This has been the case with The Buteman, which was established back in 1854, but print advertising and newspaper sales have steadily declined to the point where the decision has now been made that the title is no longer viable, and the final edition will be published om June 21.

A company spokesman said: “The closure of The Buteman is not a decision we have taken lightly, but it is crucial that we focus all our efforts on the long term stability of the business and deliver newspapers and websites which can sustain our business for the long term.

“We would like to thank all our readers and advertisers for their support through the decades, and we hope they will understand why we have made this decision in these challenging times.

“We can also confirm that no jobs will be impacted by this closure.”