Bute sponsored ride: Wheels in motion for mental health charity boost

The Bute sponsored ride for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) took place on Saturday with participants cycling 10 to 40 miles.

Organiser Dave Hayes said: “We had 70 cyclists take part in a great event raising awareness of mental health and financial support for SAMH. Cycling is an exercise that is good for physical and mental well-being.

Bute Community Cycling hosted a cycle ride in aid of Scottish Action on Mental Health. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

“Michael Russell MSP addressed everyone before they set off from the Rothesay Sailing Club.

“Over the next few weeks, and once all the sponsorship pledges have been collected, We hope to have raised in the region of £1500-£1700. We would like to thank everyone who contributed to a wonderful and successful day.”

Bute sponsored ride for Scottish Association for Mental Health. Photo supplied by Dave Hayes.

Bute Community Cycling hosted a cycle ride in aid of Scottish Action on Mental Health. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

Mike Russell, MSP (Left) and Dave Hayes, Bute Community Cycling (Right). Photo by Iain Cochrane.

Bute Community Cycling hosted a cycle ride in aid of Scottish Action on Mental Health. Photo by Iain Cochrane.