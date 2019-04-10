Bute Shinty Club’s Easter fun day

Despite it being a cold and overcast day a couple of hundred people attended the Bute Shinty Club Easter Fun Day held at the Shinty Hut in Rothesay on Sunday.

The fun day included a bouncy castle, face painting, tombola, beat the goalie, a fun photo booth, an egg hunt and a sack race.

Photo by Iain Cochrane.

In a Facebook post Bute Ladies Shinty said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who came along and enjoyed our Easter fun day.

“We would like to thank everyone who donated raffle prizes. Also a huge thanks and well done to all the girls who took part and gave up their Sunday to make this day happen.”

There have been several shinty teams constituted on the Island of Bute with the earliest established in 1907. The present The club was formed in 1946 and plays at the Meadows.

Kyle, aged 2, getting his face painted. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

The start of the egg hunt. Photo by Iain Cochrane.