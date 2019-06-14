Bute set to host Scotland’s first gypsy jazz festival

Buy now or you might miss the boat – that’s the message Tim Saul, chairman of Isle of Bute Jazz Festival has for local jazz fans, as ticket sales for October’s Bute Manouche Gypsy Jazz weekend begin to take off.

Bute Manouche, Scotland’s first ever gypsy jazz event, to be held over the weekend October 25-27, is a celebration of the work of Django Reinhardt, Stephane Grappelli & the Quintet of the Hot Club of France and features half a dozen bands, jam sessions and instrumental tutorials.

“October may seem a long way away but as we are staging this event at the 292 Club, in Rothesay, there are a limited number of seats available,” said Tim.

“There is considerable interest off island and our last Facebook post on Bute Manouche had more than 800 hits in 24 hours.”

Bute Manouche is the largest event organised by The Jazz Festival since the main May event was put on hold in 2017 pending completion of the major refurbishment works on Rothesay Pavilion.

Confirmed bands well known to Bute are the Rose Room and Havana Swing.

While also set to perform at the new music festival are Flamingo Swing, the Manouchetones, Viper Swing and Bute’s own Les Gitanes.

There are three workshops for guitars – beginners taken by Tim Saul, intermediate and advanced by Micky Dunne of the Manouchetones, an advanced soloists workshop by Dave Rattray of Havana Swing. While Rose Room’s Seonaid Aitken will be leading the jazz violin tutorial.

Visitors are being encouraged to bring their own instruments, as the Criterion Bar, the Islander Bar and the 292 Club Bar will host jam sessions from 10pm on the Friday and Saturday nights.

Sponsors of the event include Argyll & Bute Council, Caledonian MacBrayne, For Bute and Gypsy Guitars.

A weekend concert pass giving access to five afternoon and evening concerts costs £65, while workshop tickets are priced at £10 each.

Further information and tickets at www.butejazz.com or through Brechin’s On Bridgend Street, Rothesay.