Bute’s Highland fling fun

Bute Highland Dance Festival was held on Saturday at the Rothesay Joint Campus, featuring dancers from Ayrshire, Campbeltown, Hamilton, Glasgow, and of course, Rothesay.

Festival organiser Anne McIlroy said: “It went like clockwork. We have a fantastic team. They have been doing it for years now, everyone is really good at what they do. Whether it’s stewarding or the kitchen. It was really good fun day. We were very busy, particularly in the morning. The judges, the dancers and teachers all enjoyed it.”

Rachel Cameron, 8 years old (from Rothesay) - Joint Winner of Highland Trophy and winner of National Trophy. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

The Fun Fling event at the festival raised £106 for the Bute Parkinsons Group. Anne added: “The kids love the Fun Fling. I was quite pleased to raise that money for the charity. People were very generous and they had fun doing it.”

Harry Aiken (from Rothesay) with the best Bute dancer with Highland and National Trophies. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

Primary, 4, 5 and 6 at The Bute Highland Dance Festival. Photo by Iain Cochrane.