Bute Museum volunteer receives honour

Pictured after receiving her British Empire Medal (BEM), Anne Speirs is flanked by Patrick Stewart, Lord Lieutenant (right), and Stewart Shaw, Depute Lieutenant.

A large audience of family, friends and members of Bute Natural History Society gathered to witness Anne’s investiture on May 7 at Bute Museum.

History curator and retired teacher, Anne received her BEM for services to Education and Local History. Anne has made local history alive for all the pupils across Bute over many years. She has also supported the education of university students at home and abroad. Anne, as a keen supporter of RNLI, produced lessons for local schools culminating in the young people organising fund-raising events on the organisation’s behalf.