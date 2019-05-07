Bute Island Radio on the air for another five years

Community radio is here to stay, after Bute Island Radio, the island’s licensed FM community radio station, announced that Ofcom has granted it a five year extension to its current license.

The decision will allow the station to continue to broadcast on 96.5FM locally until July 2024.

A spokesman for the station has said now that the license renewal is in place, the main focus is now on the replacement of equipment, some of which has been in use since 2009, including a new transmitter unit.

Bute Island Radio is also currently seeking volunteers to present new shows during the week from their studios in Castle Street, Rothesay.Those interested should email studio@buteislandradio.com.