Bute in Bloom team gearing up for judges’ visit

The Bute in Bloom team is working hard ahead of the visit of the Keep Scotland Beautiful judges on August 5, and is looking for locals to also get involved.

The team of volunteers hope to go one better than their Beautiful Scotland Silver Gilt award at last year’s Beautiful Scotland Awards.

And to do so they hope local people will take part in new competitions which will help make the island look its best.

Bute in Bloom chairman Iain Gillespie said: “The Patio Planters competition is for residents who do not have a garden, but enhance an area with floral planters. There are prizes of vouchers valued at £100, £50 and £25 for the first three presentations.

“The vouchers are to be used in local shops and the competition is sponsored by local charity For Bute.

“The Stairhead planters competition is also for residents who do not have either gardens or patios, but who enhance their stair landings with floral planters.

“There are prizes of £50, £30 and £20 for the first three presentations. The vouchers are to be used in local shops and the competition is sponsored by Bute in Bloom.

“Application forms are available from Bute Pets, For Bute and Print Point, with the judging taking place during the third week in July.”

Meanwhile, the Bute in Bloom volunteers remain busy sprucing up the island and collecting money.

Iain added: “We have improved the lamp posts along Battery Place and, hopefully, we will attach new hanging baskets to these lamp posts.

“We have also repainted the railings along two sides of the inner harbour, with a target of clipping floral display planters along them, to greet the visitors embarking from the ferries with a colourful and sweet smelling welcome.

“This year we have attached collecting tins to the area where we are working and it appears to be a very successful venture with visitors, individual locals and some local groups all donating. These donations are usually accompanied with words of thanks and encouragement.”