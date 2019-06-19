Bute in Bloom banner

Bute in Bloom have unveiled their new fundraising banner and are hoping it will help drive forward further donations to keep the town looking ‘bloomin’ beautiful’.

The volunteer members have been busy recently filling planters around the area, not only for locals and visitors to enjoy, but also to impress Keep Scotland Beautiful judges for the annual competition.

Ian Gillespie was the man who started the planters four years ago.

He said: “They are out until the week after the September weekend. We put them in front of the shops. They always go down well with people.

“A lot of visitors comment on how the place looks better, so it makes a difference.

“It’s very much a community effort. More and more people want to help in some way and any donations are ploughed back into the plants.”