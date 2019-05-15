Bute Highland dancer’s success

Harry Aiken, Highland Dancer with the Anne McIlroy School of Dance warming up whilst on his way to the Gourock Highland Games, on the ferry going from Rothesay to Wemyss Bay. Photo by Iain Cochrane.
Harry Aiken travelled to the West of Scotland Championships on Sunday at Gourock Highland games, where he competed in a double age group section.

Harry, who trains with the Anne McIlroy School of Dance, danced his way to success, finishing sixth overall.

Harry Aiken with his trophy.

Anne McIlroy said: “It was amazing. They have got to adhere to the same steps at the beginning, end, and in between. He has only just turned 11 so that was a tremendous achievement.

“I’m very happy for him and his mum as they put a lot of effort in. That’s the top level, you don’t go higher than championship, and he is only 11. I wasn’t there but his mum showed me the trophy when thy got back home.

“I’m very proud. He is a lovely wee boy. He is very well-mannered and polite.

“In Gourock you either get hailstones or glorious sun and I think they got sunburnt.

“He is going to a contest out Falkirk way this weekend. I will see if I can make it. It’s a good day out, and I hope he does well.”