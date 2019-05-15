Bute Highland dancer’s success

Harry Aiken travelled to the West of Scotland Championships on Sunday at Gourock Highland games, where he competed in a double age group section.

Harry, who trains with the Anne McIlroy School of Dance, danced his way to success, finishing sixth overall.

Harry Aiken with his trophy.

Anne McIlroy said: “It was amazing. They have got to adhere to the same steps at the beginning, end, and in between. He has only just turned 11 so that was a tremendous achievement.

“I’m very happy for him and his mum as they put a lot of effort in. That’s the top level, you don’t go higher than championship, and he is only 11. I wasn’t there but his mum showed me the trophy when thy got back home.

“I’m very proud. He is a lovely wee boy. He is very well-mannered and polite.

“In Gourock you either get hailstones or glorious sun and I think they got sunburnt.

“He is going to a contest out Falkirk way this weekend. I will see if I can make it. It’s a good day out, and I hope he does well.”