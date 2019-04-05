Bute charity’s Kiltwalk practice

Local charity Calum’s Cabin held its fifth annual practice Kiltwalk around the island on Saturday, with around 50 fundraisers enjoying the day.

The group walked 16.5 miles from Guilford Square to Calum’s Cabin Cottage to Calum’s Cabin and then Ettrick Bay through Port Bannatyne and back into Rothesay, finishing at Calum’s Cabin charity shop.

Calum's Cabin Practice Kiltwalk 2019 in Rothesay. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

Caroline Speirs from the Bute-based charity, said: “It was a beautiful day on Saturday. It showed the island at its best. We had walkers of all ages, and dogs also. Some walkers finished about 2.30pm, some 4pm. There wasn’t any rush. Just depending on the pace they walked at, or how long they spent at the cabin or stopping for lunch.”

Last year there were 407 Calum’s Cabin Kiltwalkers in Glasgow. Caroline added: “The Kiltwalk is one of our major fundraisers every year.

“We are still trying to recruit as many walkers as we can. You can walk 26, 13 or six miles. Sign up at the Kiltwalk website and choose Calum’s Cabin as your charity. We will supply them with a t-shirt and see them off at the start line.

“Sir Tom Hunter adds 40 per cent. So if someone raises £100 for us we get £140. Which makes a huge difference. As we currently help five families a week. Sometimes six.

“At the end of the day it’s the support that families need. If we can help them slightly that’s what it is all about. Last year’s Kiltwalks helped us purchase another flat in Glasgow, to help more families.

“I just want to thank everybody for their continued support. It means so much to us and all our visiting families.”