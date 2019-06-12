Busy Bute boat building company is shipshape

The latest boat built by Ardmaleish Boatbuilding Company on Bute was launched last week, its second build for the West Coast cruises company.

The 24 metres long and seven metres wide steel built Glen Shiel will be a luxury cruise boat for Majestic Line Ltd, based in Dunoon.

The Glen Shiel luxury cruise boat, built by Ardmaleish Boatbuilding Co Ltd, Isle of Bute.

Ardmaleish office manager Trudy Connor revealed the hard work that went into building Glen Shiel.

She said: “She came to us as a kit back in March 2018. So just over a year ago.

“There was an awful lot of work involved in the past year.

“At one point we had about 10 of our guys on it. We had welders, engineers and painters working on it.

“Not every single day but a lot of that time.”

Trudy revealed that the Glen Shiel will now be given its “finishing touches” elsewhere before an official naming ceremony.

She said: “We did the seal work and the engine work. We are not kitting her out, Majestic Line are doing that through a contractor.

“Some of it is still to be done, the finishing touches really.

“Then there will be a naming ceremony at the end of the month in Dunoon. A proper unveiling.”

The Glen Shiel will be used on tourist routes in the Inner and Outer Hebrides. It can accommodate 12 guests – in seven double ensuite cabins

“The owner of Majestic Line is over the moon,” added Trudy.

“He has been out on the boat since we finished it. He is a very happy man.”

This is the second cruise boat that Ardmaleish has built for the Majestic Line, the first being Glen Etive back in 2015.

Trudy has been delighted with the working relationship Ardmaleish has had with Majestic Line. She said: “We have no plans for more work for Majestic Line at the moment but there are new builds for Scottish Salmon being built as we speak.

“It’s always a pleasure to deal with Majestic Line. They are easy to do business with.

“We have a good working relationship and hopefully not too far in the future we might get another chance to work with them.

“The boats we have made for them will still come up here for their annual check up though in the meantime. A touch of paint or whatever is needed.”

Looking to the future Trudy is hopeful Ardmaleish will continue to be busy.

She added: “The Glen Shiel is number 13 for new builds at the yard. We have got 14 and 15 underway and hopefully 16 is coming soon.”