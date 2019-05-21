Ballianlay SWI AGM reports success

Ballianlay SWI president Meg Young welcomed members to the group’s AGM recently.

She said: “I was thrilled to report that the team from Ballianlay had recently won the national competition of Variations on a Theme and received The Lochalsh Trophy.

“After a most enjoyable supper provided by the members, we were entertained by the winning entry of the Variations on a Theme competition before heading home.”

The new committee comprises president Meg Young, vice-president Alison Johnstone, secretary Sandra Keevil-Woodford and treasurer Isabel Sharp. Other members of the committee are Ruby McFarlane, Janice Middleton and Jean Moffat.