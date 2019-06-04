Award for CalMac team

CalMac’s 44-strong customer service team has been awarded a new level of ‘Global Standard’ accreditation by the Contact Centre Association (CCA).

Although accreditation is held by more than 300 organisations across the UK, CalMac is the first to pass the new more stringent customer service audit. The CCA assessor highlighted a number of strengths in the team describing it as a “competent, well managed, highly customer focused operation”. The accreditation involved surveying a range of staff on their customer focused processes to ensure a consistent and professional approach across the centre, and also included closely auditing the daily workings of the operation.

CalMac’s director of business development, Karen McGregor said: “Our frontline contact centre staff are the face of the organisation, and first impressions last. So, it’s vital that what we are saying to customers directly is right first time, every time. I’m delighted that all the hard work our staff have put in to make our contact centre one of the best in the business has been recognised.”

Last year CalMac carried more than 5.3 million passengers and 1.3m vehicles. Its 33-strong fleet serves 26 routes including to Bute. Staff deal with almost 400,000 phone calls and 37,000 emails a year, covering ferry bookings, enquires and complaints.