Argyll & Bute Council backs dogs die in hot cars warning

As the weather gets warmer, the council is backing the Dogs Die in Hot Cars campaign, stressing the dangers of leaving dogs alone in cars this summer.

Stencilled messages will be sprayed in car parks across the region reminding people not to gamble with their dog’s life.

Argyll and Bute Council will target the area’s busiest car parks and those used by dog walkers to highlight the issue.

When it’s 22 Celsius outside, within an hour, the temperature can reach 47 Celsius inside a vehicle, which can result in death for a dog.

Dogs are covered in fur and do not sweat in the same way humans do. Dogs pant to keep themselves cool, but this is less effective at high temperatures and humidity.

A three degree rise in a dog’s body temperature can be fatal.

Speaking about the Dogs Die in Hot Cars campaign, Councillor Roddy McCuish, policy lead for roads and amenity services, said: “Argyll and Bute is a very dog-friendly destination and we welcome residents, visitors and their pets into many of our shops, restaurants, cafes and bars.

“But if you aren’t sure you can take your dog with you when you leave the car, we urge you to leave it safely at home.

“Please do not take the risk by thinking you won’t be long. Not long is too long.”

Details of the campaign, which is backed by a number of animal charities, can be found on the Dogs Trust website, go to - www.dogstrust.org.uk/news-events/issues-campaigns/hot-dogs/.

You can download leaflets and posters advising on what to do if you see a dog in distress in a hot car and how to give emergency first aid to dogs with heat stroke.

You can also order free window stickers from the website, which can be displayed in cars or shops, or download an infographic which can be shared online.