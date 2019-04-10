Argyll and Bute MSP urges EU citizens to stay in region

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell has made an impassioned plea to EU citizens living in Argyll and Bute to stay in Scotland amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has made a commitment to EU citizens that Scotland remains their home – promising to continue making a strong case for their rights to be protected in any EU exit scenario.

Michael Russell (SNP)has previously written to EU citizens in the area following a successful campaign to push the UK government to scrap the £65 “settled status” fee.

He said: “It is important to make clear that EU citizens will always remain welcome in Argyll and Bute, and I will continue to do all I can to help people stay in Scotland.

“It’s wrong for the UK government to oblige EU citizens who have built their lives in Scotland, and who contribute massively to our economy and communities, to apply for the continued right to remain in their own homes.

“With absolutely no clarity from Westminster, this announcement from the First Minister will provide welcome support for EU citizens in Argyll and Bute and across Scotland.

“I’d like to urge anyone who has issues or concerns they would like to discuss with me to please get in touch.”