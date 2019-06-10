Argyll and Bute MSP calls on public to join delivery charges campaign

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell is calling for constituents to help in the Scottish Government’s plans to bring an end to unfair parcel delivery charges.

Across Scotland, but particularly in rural constituencies like Argyll and Bute thousands of consumers are paying more for parcel deliveries often at an extreme and unnecessary excess.

Presently only the UK Government can regulate parcel delivery but they believe that this is unnecessary despite all the evidence.

Campaigning lead by Richard Lochhead MSP and strongly supported by Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell is mounting pressure on the UK Government to change their stance on this matter.

This week the Scottish Governments Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills Jamie Hepburn wrote to all MSP’s highlighting the developments of his ‘Fairer Deliveries for All’ action plan which he launched in November of last year.

This includes plans to create a Scottish Parcel Delivery Map which will highlight the specific issues caused by unfair delivery charges as well as showing which parts of the country are the worst affected.

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell is asking his constituents to get involved with this process by completing the new Scottish Government survey at www.resolver.co.uk/parcels.

He said: “Consumers in Argyll and Bute are consistently affected by this issue.

“I have received numerous representations from constituents who are fed up paying such extreme charges, especially when they know that most do not face this additional cost.

“This can even make everyday items unaffordable, leaving those living in rural Scotland at a major disadvantage.

“Whilst the decision to bring an end to these charges presently lie with the UK Government, The Scottish Government is working hard to bring more focus to the issue and highlight the extent of the issue.

“I would encourage anyone who has experienced unfair charges, or indeed complete refusal to deliver to their address which is also often the case, to complete the online survey and ensure their voice and indeed the voice of Argyll and Bute is heard.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “The Royal Mail provides a universal service at a standard price across the UK, and businesses must show clear and upfront delivery charges so customers can shop elsewhere if charges are excessive.

“We are working closely with consumer groups to assess what more can be done to protect remote communities.”

Last year a dedicated parcel surcharging website was launched to better support consumers and businesses concerned about parcel surcharging.

The website brings together in one place guidance for business and consumers and where concerns can be raised.