Argyll and Bute Carers Partnership takes part in Carers Week

Argyll and Bute Carers Partnership is celebrating the vital role carers play in looking after their loved ones, family, friends and neighbours during Carers Week (June 10-16).

Linda Currie Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership, lead for allied health professionals said: “Argyll and Bute HSCP recognises the hugely valuable role of local carers. One of our key objectives in Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership has been to support carers.

“The implementation of the Carers Act has provided a real mechanism and opportunity for us to work with our partners in local carer centres and services to improve the support for carers.”

Argyll and Bute Carers Partnership is working together to deliver on the commitments of the Carers Strategy launched in March 2019. With that is an implementation plan that will focus on key outcomes for carers: All Carers are identified at the earliest opportunity and offered support to assist them in their caring role; Young Carers are supported with their Caring roles and enabled to be children and young people first; Mental and physical health of Carers is promoted by ensuring that they can access or be signposted to appropriate advice, support and services to enable them to enjoy a life outside their caring role; Carers have access to information and advice about their rights and entitlements to ensure they are free from disadvantage or discrimination in relation to their caring role; People who provide care are supported to look after their own health and wellbeing which includes reducing any negative impact of their caring role on their own health and wellbeing.

Across Scotland support for carers in their caring role is now a statutory requirement. One of the key objectives in the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership has been to support carers and the Carers Act.

In the next few years the HSCP expects to see a demand for services for both adult and young carers.

Argyll and Bute Carers Partnership is working together to deliver the implementation plan within the Strategy and improving its support and services for carers including identifying unknown carers and people who do not recognise themselves as carers.

Helen Walker, on behalf of Carers Week charities, said: “This year we proudly celebrate Carers Week’s 25th anniversary and it’s brilliant to see so many individuals and organisations around the country running local events that bring carers together and raise awareness of caring.

“Looking after someone can be a hugely rewarding experience, but it sometimes comes with its difficulties, including getting the right support.

“This Carers Week all parts of the community – family and friends, employers, businesses, schools, health and care services – have a role to play in getting carers connected to the information and support they need.”

For Carers Week 2019, charity Carers UK is joining forces with Age UK, Carers Trust, Motor Neurone Disease Association, MS Society, Rethink Mental Illness and Sense to help raise awareness of caring around the country.

The headline sponsor is British Gas, part of Centrica, and Nutricia Advanced Medical Nutrition is the supporting sponsor.

The seven charities driving Carers Week 2019 are calling on individuals, services and organisations to do their part in Getting Carers Connected – helping them get the practical, financial and emotional support they need to care for a loved one.

Hundreds of events are taking place across the country during Carers Week and many people have already pledged their support for carers online.

To find out more about events in Argyll and Bute visit www.carersweek.org/get-involved/events-near-you.