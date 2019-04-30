Amazon Easter cheer for Bute charity Calum’s Cabin

The staff and volunteers at Calum’s Cabin welcomed a donation of Easter eggs and items for the charity’s shop during the latest visit from the Amazon team in Gourock.

The local Amazon team, who have supported Calum’s Cabin for the last two years, were visiting Bute as part of their preparations to take part in the Kiltwalk in Glasgow. They entered the event last Sunday to raise money for Calum’s Cabin.

The on-going support of Calum’s Cabin is part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Speaking ahead of the Kiltwalk, Gavin Morrison, general manager at Amazon in Gourock, said: “We are passionate supporters of the important work being done by the staff and volunteers at Calum’s Cabin and we’re pleased to continue our work together ahead of the Kiltwalk in Glasgow.

“The team at Amazon in Gourock is really looking forward to the Kiltwalk and we’re excited to continue raising money for this wonderful charity.”

Calum’s Cabin on the Isle of Bute offers respite for children with cancer or cancer-related illness, providing a place where they can go with their families to spend quality time together.

The cabin was set up in memory of 12-year-old Rothesay boy, Calum Speirs, who lost his battle with cancer a year after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. Calum was a first-year pupil at Rothesay Academy at the time.

Caroline Speirs, Calum’s mum and chairperson of Calum’s Cabin, added: “The Amazon team in Gourock have been great supporters of Calum’s Cabin over the last few years and it’s been great to welcome them back to the Isle of Bute once again.

“On behalf of everyone associated with the charity, I’d like to say a big thank you to Gavin and the team at Amazon for their continued support.”

Amazon in Gourock has donated almost £5,000 to Calum’s Cabin in the last two years as part of its community support programme.