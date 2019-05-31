A Fyne way to mark anniversary

Local housing association Fyne Homes celebrated its 40th anniversary last week with staff coming together for some birthday cake.

The organisation held its first public meeting in 1979 as Isle of Bute Housing Association Limited, its roots in tenement rehabilitation starting with Columshill Street in Rothesay in 1979. Fyne Homes now provides housing for almost 1600 households in Bute, Cowal, Mid Argyll, Kintyre and Isle of Gigha.

Colin Renfrew, Fyne Homes’ chief executive, said: “We are extremely proud of what we have achieved over the last 40 years.

“From very small beginnings with only four staff and no stock, we have grown to having 63 staff, almost 1600 properties throughout Argyll and Bute and a group of companies with a combined turnover in excess of £7.5 million.

“Fyne has always considered itself to be innovative, hence the incorporation of its subsidiary companies Fyne Futures, Fyne Initiatives and Fyne Energy – to allow it to develop in areas outwith its core activity of supplying affordable, high quality, energy efficient social housing throughout Argyll and Bute.

“None of that could have been achieved without team working from a wide range of partners. I would like to take the opportunity of thanking all committee and staff members who have contributed in any shape or form to our successes over the years.

“I would also like to thank The Scottish Government, Argyll and Bute Council, all our lenders, contractors, consultants and advisors for the financial support and professional expertise they have provided over the years.

“We continue to develop and continue to expand, so roll on our 50th anniversary.”

Fyne Homes as we know it today did not come into being until 2002. The organisation is an amalgamation of previous housing associations including William Woodhouse Strain, Dunoon and Cowal, Campbeltown and District and Bute housing associations, as well as the Dunan Housing Co-operative.

The Fyne Homes Group currently employees 63 members of staff, with some having been with the company for more than 30 years.

Fyne Homes Group has supported the local community in other ways, through the work of its subsidiary companies Fyne Initiatives, Fyne Futures and Fyne Energy.