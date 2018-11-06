Pay by mobile parking comes to Argyll and Bute

A new quick, simple way to pay for parking, wherever you are, has been launched throughout Argyll and Bute.

PaySmarti is a fully digital, modern way to pay for parking through a simple phone call, using a debit or credit card, and give your car registration and location. Each purchase of parking time is automatically updated on the warden’s handheld computer leading to reduced errors, fewer appeals and lower costs.

You don’t need to register to use PaySmarti, but if you become a regular user, it will speed things up as pre-registered customers can simply text to park. In addition, you can receive a reminder text 15 minutes before your parking session expires. You will also be able to download VAT receipts.

Participating car parks will display Paysmarti signage on the existing ticket machine. The location code for the car park will be displayed on the poster at the ticket machine.

To pay, simply call 01604 210 933 (from your mobile phone), go on line to www.PaySmarti.co.uk or send a text to 07537 404780.

Please note, the service will not be available in car parks which offer a free parking period.

Details on how to register can be found at PaySmarti.co.uk.

Councillor Roddy McCuish, policy lead for roads and amenity services, said: “Year on year cuts to our funding, like all councils, mean that we must make changes to how we work. This system provides our customers with choice and the convenience of not having to find the right change to park.

“Choice is increased by the availability of season tickets that can be used in car parks throughout Argyll and Bute.

“From the council’s point of view this will cut down on some of the expense associated with appeals, ticket transfer and vandalism, enabling us direct our limited resources to vital services.”

Full details on the new cashless parking system can be found on the council website.