Pavilion chief executive set to leave post

Rothesay Pavilion’s artistic director and chief executive Julia Twomlow has announced she will leave her post in June.

Julia, who joined the Rothesay Pavilion charity two and a half years ago, will take up the position of director of the Telegraph Museum in Porthcurno in Cornwall.

She said “As a Cornish native I had always intended to return home at some point, and the Telegraph Museum is a marvellous opportunity. I will be very sorry to leave the pavilion project, and Bute as a whole.

“I am glad that as I depart, the pavilion redevelopment is finally taking place after many delays, and I look forward to coming back for the reopening later in 2019.”

Rothesay Pavilion chairman Dr Nick Merriman said ‘The board is hugely grateful to Julia for all the excellent work she has done to ensure that the redevelopment of the pavilion takes place and that the charity is ready to take over its management in autumn next year.

“We wish her all the best for her return to Cornwall, before which she is working on a set of priority tasks. I am confident that her departure will not unduly affect the Rothesay Pavilion charity’s input to the project.”

The pavilion charity’s board will be embarking on a recruitment campaign to appoint Julia’s successor “very shortly”.

The Rothesay Pavilion project, led by Argyll and Bute Council and Rothesay Pavilion charity, will include a refurbished main hall with a capacity of 800 to 1200; a self-contained venue with a capacity of 100; a flexible exhibition space and a unique glazed top floor meeting room and reception.

The final phase of building work at Rothesay Pavilion has now started on site with contractors CBC from Glasgow, and is due for completion in July 2019, for re-opening in the autumn.