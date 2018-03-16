Nominations are open for community council elections

If you care about what happens in your community and would like to have a role in developing its future, you are invited to find out about becoming a community councillor.

Nominations are invited between March 6 and 22 for volunteers to serve as community councillors on Argyll and Bute’s 56 community councils.

While their primary purpose is to represent the views of their community to the local authority and other public bodies, most community councils also involve themselves in a wide range of other activities.

To become a community councillor you must be a resident within the community council area you would like to join, and be on the Local Government Electoral Register.

You can find out more about becoming a community councillor at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/council-and-government/community-councils