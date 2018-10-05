NHS helpline for staff launched following bullying claims

NHS Highland has confirmed that a temporary confidential helpline has been opened in the human resources department.

Meanwhile the board continue to urgently seek a meeting with the four doctors who recently raised concerns.

Dawne Bloodworth, director of human resources (interim), said. “This is for staff who are experiencing any difficulties within the workforce in relation to any aspect of bullying. This will provide a further opportunity for any concerns to be raised.”

David Alston, chairman of NHS Highland, said: “Clearly we want to support any member of staff working for us who has concerns about bullying in whatever form. I hope the helpline is a welcome and positive step to support this.”