NHS chief executive to step down

Elaine Mead has announced that she is to step down as chief executive of NHS Highland at the end of December 2018.

After a career in the NHS spanning over 30 years, Professor Elaine Mead has decided that the time is right to move on.

She said: “It has been an absolute privilege to have spent my career in the NHS, with the best of times here in Highland.

“This week, as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS, I want to pay tribute to all of our fantastic staff up and down the country, but in particular to my colleagues here in NHS Highland.

“There is no question our frontline staff are very highly regarded and it’s been humbling to see the difference they make to people’s lives day in and day out.

“Our staff support people, practice great medicine and provide great care. I warmly and sincerely thank each and every one of them.”