New social care chief appointed for Argyll and Bute

Joanna Macdonald has been appointed as chief officer for Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership.

Joanna was previously director of Adult Social Care for NHS Highland and also worked previously for Argyll and Bute Council as a service manager in Adult Services.

Joanna Macdonald, chief officer for Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership.

Commenting on her new role, she said: “I was really pleased to be appointed as chief officer for the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership.

“I started in post in September and in the few weeks I have been here I have already been very impressed by the dedication of Health and Social Care Partnership staff and our partner organisations, and the high standard of services they provide for the people of Argyll and Bute.

“They are working tirelessly every day in our hospitals, residential homes and local communities to provide the best quality care to adults and children in need of our care and support.

“Having previously worked there I know that Argyll and Bute is an amazing place to live and work but I am also well aware of the challenges involved in delivering health and social care services in such a remote and rural area.

“In addition to these challenges we are also facing significant financial pressure. And this was outlined at our Integration Joint Board meeting in September where it was highlighted that we are currently facing a projected overspend of £4.2 million for this financial year.“Our goal is to continue to deliver the best health and social care services for the people living and working there.

“At the same time we must tackle our financial challenges and this will be one of the main priorities for the health and social care partnership’s senior leadership team over the coming months.

“I am looking forward to working with staff, the public, stakeholders and elected members in the months and years ahead to make sure that we can continue to make a real positive difference to the lives of the people in Argyll and Bute.”