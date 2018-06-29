New scooter club driven by demand

On Saturday night the Isle of Bute Scooter Club was officially launched with its ‘first timer’ event, followed by a ride-out on Sunday.

The club’s sold out debut event was held in the 292 Club on Saturday evening, with visitors coming from as far as Manchester to the Northern Soul night .

Isle of Bute Scooter Club's 'First Timer Music Event' in the 292 Club Hall. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

Isle of Bute Scooter Club secretary Jimmy McCue said: “We started at Christmas, but that was our first event on Saturday. It was absolutely mobbed and sold out in a matter of weeks. We could have sold it out twice. It was a great night.

“There was a wide age range there. I reckon from early 20s up to late 60s.

“It really showed the demand and love for Northern Soul. I don’t know anybody that doesn’t like soul music.

“We had a wee ride-out around Bute on Sunday as well which was busy also.”

Isle of Bute Scooter Club's 'First Timer Music Event' in the 292 Club Hall. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

Jimmy, who also hosts a show every Friday night on Bute Island Radio, believes there is a demand for the club here on Bute.

He said: “There are a lot of younger people with up to date scooters on the island. So hopefully they will get into Vespas etc when they get older. There was a lot of scooters on the island back in the 60s. People were here on Saturday that were here in the 60s and they were talking about the scene then. And the revival in the 80s when The Jam came along. There is certainly a demand for the club on the island.

“And for other clubs around the county, they will see any events we hold as a great trip over to the island.

“We have fortnightly meetings where we talk about future events. And we hope to have something before Christmas around about November. We also hope to have a larger two day event at the Pavilion next year. Anything that can bring interest to the island is a good thing.”

To join the club, call Jimmy on 07927 960866.